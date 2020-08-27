discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Vasily Danilenko
Makerco-founder at Merch38.com
Hello Product Hunt! 👋🏽 We’re excited to launch Merch38, Merch38 is a no-code t-shirt widget that helps businesses profit more by selling personalized merchandise We receive an order from your customer and handle all printing, shipping and customer service - all you get is profit. 🌎 Embed your branded t-shirt on any website, just copy and paste widget's code. We supports all major web platforms. 🛍️ Create a stand alone single-item store in a few clicks. This is the easiest and fastest way you run your E-Commerce store. Just copy the link to your widget and send it to your customers. 🎁 You can reward your customers by thanking them with your merchandise. Send to your clients links with your design and your clients will choose fit, size, color and the neck type. It’s no hustle and zero inventory waste solution for your business. Because we charge you for only claimed t shirts. 📧 Embed merch in e-mails. Just imagine you run a video gaming business. With our widget your gamers could receive a personalized t-shirt offer in their email. What does personalized means - the design based on gamers data - their nickname, avatar and/or achievement. And all of this will come straight to their email. 🤓 Run a project based on personalized t-shirts. Use any data or graphics as an input to create dynamic artwork. Our widget was used on printyourtweet.com Where anyone can order t-shirt with their favorite tweet including even the meta data. Merch38 handles high quality printing, fulfillment, quality control, and customer support. And we even ship worldwide. Questions or feedback? We'd love to hear from you. Lets do business together
Upvote (2)Share
Well done! Congrats on launching!
Upvote (2)Share
@alexx_lagutin thanks Alex!
Upvote (1)Share
Looks like supereasy way to start selling your branded clothing
Upvote (1)Share
Wow, cool!
UpvoteShare