Maker
Hi everyone! I'm Rahul, co-founder of Mercado! Mercado is a marketplace for local food and drink. We realized that because of coronavirus, independent sellers and small businesses have been hit hard by the lack of farmers markets and foot traffic that drive their businesses. Mercado gives customers a one-stop-shop for all local food, and gives sellers an easy, reliable space to sell their food. We focus on preordering and curbside pickup to help restaurants keep contact and waste to a minimum. During coronavirus, we are completely free for all! We live by the Ratatouille mantra that anyone can cook, so selling on Mercado is fast and easy! Mercado is the place to go for food from chefs like you, near you! Who are we currently helping? Bellflower Chocolate in Seattle, The Hub in Memphis, and many home cooks! If you have any feedback on Mercado, know a local seller near you that could benefit from our free platform, or have any questions, feel free to drop a comment or contact us (info below)! Thanks! The Mercado Team - Rahul, Luis, Taabish hello@onemercado.com https://www.onemercado.com
