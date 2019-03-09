<div>Meowly is a Cat App for iPhone and iPad for everyone who loves cats.</div><div></div><div>Meowly app includes:</div><div>Cat Manager for your Cat, Cat Sounds, Cat Gifs and Wallpapers, Cat Breeds List, Cat Names List and Cat Breed Identifier.</div><div></div><div>Free download Meowly App on the App Store.</div>
AdelmaerMaker@adelmaer · Indie iOS Developer, Entrepreneur
Hi, I’m glad to present Meowly, the new iOS App dedicated to cats. Meowly is an iOS app with multiple cat features inside: • Cat owners can manage their cat information. They can store photos, sounds and notes about the cat. • The app contains Meow sounds of cats. • Users can discover and share popular cat gifs. • The app contains a set of beautiful cat wallpapers that can be installed on your devices. • Meowly has a Cat Breed Identifier to detect a cat by a photo. • Discover Cat Breeds list with useful information about cat breed. • It also has Cat Names list to choose the name for your pet. The app is available for free download on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Your feedback is welcome!
