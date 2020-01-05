  1. Home
Meow

A novel written for cats and cats only 🐱📖

Meow is a novel for cats written from the perspective of a cat. Only one word can describe the wondrous adventures waiting inside the cover of Meow, it is also the only word you will find inside the cover of meow. Meow.
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
I would get a cat just for this book. The reviews are great too:
