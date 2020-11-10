discussion
Jerrick Hakim
Maker
Hey Everyone! Thanks for stopping by. My name is Jerrick. I am the founder here at Menuify. Our motto is simple; save time, money, trees and lives. Save Time Providing online menus reduce the time spend on cleaning menus that are reused. Also, menus will be instantly accessible to restaurant guests. Save Money Reduce money spend on disposable menus such as cost include papers and ink. Save Trees Use less paper resulted from disposable menus. Save Lives Save lives by reducing the risk of COVID-19 being transmitted through menus. Our application makes it easy for anyone to get started. Create your items, create your menu by dragging and dropping items into menu groups, then you are ready to go live. Now, of course, you may not want to handle the administrative task of creating the menu. No problem, contact us, and we will set it up for a small one time cost. Want QR code materials like flyers, stickers, etc. to direct customers to your online menu? No problem; we have designers that would love to help! Need or want a custom solution for your restaurant? We also help the restaurant build a robust online presence with custom solutions! Thanks again for stopping by! It would be an honor to get your upvote. If you have any tips or advice for us, please let us know! We are just getting started and can't wait for Menuify to evolve even further!
