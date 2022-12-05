Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MenuGPT
MenuGPT
Talk to ChatGPT in your menubar
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
MenuGPT is a simple and convenient app for macOS that allows users to quickly access chatGPT from their menu bar. With just a few clicks, you can open chatGPT and start chatting with the powerful language model.
Launched in
Menu Bar Apps
,
Bots
by
MenuGPT
Merge 2.0
Ad
Launch hundreds of integrations in days for free
About this launch
MenuGPT
Talk to ChatGPT in your menubar
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
MenuGPT by
MenuGPT
was hunted by
Jordi Bruin
in
Menu Bar Apps
,
Bots
. Made by
Jordi Bruin
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
MenuGPT
is not rated yet. This is MenuGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#48
Report