Menubar for WIP

Log your todos with just a keyboard shortcut
WIP is a community of makers holding each other accountable to keep shipping.
By popular demand we're launching the official desktop app for macOS, Windows, and Linux. It lets you easily log your todos with just a keyboard shortcut.
- Pros:
It makes adding and checking off todo's a breeze.
Love the simple and straightforward interactions.Cons:
None I can think off
This is a sweet little quick start taskbar that can be summoned via a shortcut. Write /todo to add a todo or start typing and press enter to check off the selected task.Edwin Klesman has used this product for one week.
Marc KöhlbruggeMaker@marckohlbrugge · Founder of BetaList
When I started WIP 1.5 years ago it was just a Telegram group with a chatbot to log your todos. Since then it has grown into something much bigger, but logging todos still had to be done through that bot. And while it can be fun and motivating to hang out in the group and chat with other makers, sometimes you just want close yourself off from the outside world and focus on building your product. With WIP Menubar you can finally log your completed todos, search your pending todos, and more without needing to have Telegram open in the background. WIP Menubar itself is free of charge, but requires a paid WIP membership. To celebrate this launch I'm giving away 5x 100-day trials (worth $60+ each) to the most interesting/helpful comments. Post a recent insight you got while working on your product. The most interesting and/or helpful ones earn a free membership. (Upvotes not necessary.) Thanks to all the WIP members who helped me beta test my first (Electron-based) desktop app. Special thanks to Jamie Weavis for his open source work which formed the basis of WIP Menubar.
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · fajarsiddiq.com
Congratulations on your launch!
Marc KöhlbruggeMaker@marckohlbrugge · Founder of BetaList
@fajarsiddiq Thanks Fajar. I hope you like the easter egg in the video 😄
Steve SchofieldPro@r3trosteve · Beach.io - Forge, Hammer, Anvil
This looks great. I’m a big fan of slash-command interfaces for productivity these days, so glad to see that. Do you have plans for a public API? For me, task list lock in is a big issue as I want a tool that I can plug into my automated workflows.
Marc KöhlbruggeMaker@marckohlbrugge · Founder of BetaList
@r3trosteve Hi Steve. WIP actually already has an open API which this app is based on. You can authenticate through OAuth or a personal access token. You can find more information about the API here: https://wip.chat/api And here's the JavaScript client the app uses: https://github.com/marckohlbrugg... I plan on officially releasing the JavaScript client as standalone library in the future.
