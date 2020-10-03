discussion
Robin Philip Thomas
MakerWeekend projects guy.
Hi, this is Robin. Made this app to solve one problem of mine. I do a lot of app switching when working. But the problem is I had to adjust the screen brightness every time I move from a dark mode app to one which does not have dark mode. Which was frustrating at times, only if brightness could be set per app. And the idea was born and here is the first beta version of "menubar-auto-brightness" for mac. Do share your thoughts on this. Thank you!
