Menu In Pictures

Crowdsourced map for food and drinks establishments (restaurants, cafes, bars bakeries...)
If you scrapped trough foursquare comments searching for a blurry menu or you are unsure over the google maps $-$$$ rating, this might be for you.
I created this as a side project by my own necessity because, more often than not comercial establishments do not have one updated menu on their website. It is a far fetched attempt as it will only work if the crowdsource catches on and there are still very few submissions at the launch time, i tried to make the submission process straightforward and completely anonymous. Hope you like it, and of course feedback and submissions are welcome.
