Snap a photo of any menu, in any language, and get a breakdown of each dish with images. Menu Explain is the perfect tool for travelers and foodies alike. Know what you’re ordering, before you order!
Launched in
Travel
Food & Drink
 by
About this launch
Emre Kanatli
in Travel, Food & Drink. Made by
Emre Kanatli
. Featured on December 19th, 2024.
