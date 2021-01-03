MentorFox's Progress Journal

discussion
Hello there! My name is Shiva and I am part of the growth team at MentorFox. Before we get started, I want to give a big thank you to Chris Messina for hunting this! Chris’s contribution to the Indie creator and entrepreneur community is priceless. The Product: The Progress Journal was created to accompany creatives and professionals for an entire year and help them record their life as they see it. Minimally designed, it is perfect for anyone to just download, print and start using. Right now, the journal is on offer at just $5. Plus, the journal is not dated (Jan1 to Dec 31); it is only numbered (Day 1 - Day 365/366). So you can buy this once and use it forever. I hope you all like this and I’m happy to answer any questions you may have! Regards, Shiva PS: Sign up for our mentoring app launch here: http://bit.ly/mentorfox-wl
