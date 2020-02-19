MentorCruise Sessions
Hey all! I first posted MentorCruise on ProductHunt around two years ago. It was quite a different site back then and unsurprisingly we reached *checks* 17 upvotes.... Oh my. The start of MentorCruise definitely wasn't shiny or glamorous, but with a bit of work over the years it grew to a mentorship marketplace with 200 mentors and currently over 4,000 registered users, having formed almost 1,000 mentorships, a great source of learning for both me and all mentees! Our goal is to provide professional mentorship, coaching and guidance to anyone – at a fair price. The concept of MentorCruise is quite simple: If you want a mentor for your learning, career change, studies or anything else – MentorCruise has 200 of them that are pre-vetted, continuously evaluated and that you can book for free or a small weekly fee after you have applied to them. Sessions are a way to book a mentor with a few clicks, a one-time fee and no back-and-forth. You get the contact details of a mentor right away and can get in touch. That's access to dozens of mentors and centuries of cumulative experience right in your pocket or your computer! No applications, no back-and-forth. Super happy to introduce this today, thanks to all mentors who are giving their time for this cause, and all our mentees who gave such great feedback so far!
Been browsing the various profiles a few times since MentorCruise appeared in IndieHackers, definitely interested in trying at some point. What‘s the ideal use case for the Sessions versus the way it‘s been done so far?
@s2imon Definitely come through ;) Sessions was a need we have identified after mentees reached out looking for a quick way to talk to a mentor. Our core offering was always built around longterm mentorship – I love to see folks working together over months and years – but sometimes somebody just needs a 30min call to go over a portfolio or coding problem. That's what Sessions are built for. It helps reduce all the back-and-forth that is needed to find a fitting longterm mentor, just takes a few clicks instead.
Do the mentors receive the full amount that they ask for in their listings or Mentorcruise takes a fee?