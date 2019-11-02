Mentmento
We help you grow by connecting you to the right mentor
#2 Product of the DayToday
Anthony Dike 👨🏾🚀⚡
This is a pretty cool idea! I'm curious to see how it pans out. Usually a mentor/mentee relationship happens through personal connections. I wonder what mentor/mentee relationship will look like after being matched on your platform. Congrats on the launch! 🚀
Hey Hunters, I've been involved in different mentorship programs as a mentor and as a mentee. Mentoring others is a great way to pay it forward and it's also a great way for me to reflect on my learnings while guiding my mentees. I built Mentomento in my free time to help more people find mentors in an easy way. There is minimal commitment required from mentors. The short mentoring sessions will be booked for specific times depending on the availability of the mentors and mentees. If you want to be a mentor and you have 30 minutes to help others each week, please also signup as a mentor. Go signup as a mentor or mentee, and send me your feedback too.
