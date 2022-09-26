Products
Mentionitis
Mentionitis
In-page bookmarking and searching
Mentionitis reduces reliance on opening new tabs to carry out daily tasks such as:
- Bookmarking links on webpages
- Previewing linked Twitter accounts
- Searching for terms, companies, or noteworthy people mentioned within website texts
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Mentionitis: No more tabs
About this launch
Mentionitis: No more tabs
In-page bookmarking and searching
Mentionitis by
Mentionitis: No more tabs
was hunted by
Isaac Martin Otim
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Isaac Martin Otim
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Mentionitis: No more tabs
is not rated yet. This is Mentionitis: No more tabs's first launch.
