Mentioned

Mentioned.app is a simple analytics tool that lets you track your website mentions in real-time. Receive an email notification every time your website is mentioned. Track site visits from each link and measure value. Best part? It's Free.
Hey guys 👋🏻 I manage quite a few sites for my clients and I was looking for a simple, no hassle, easy-to-use tool to track URL mentions. So I made one 🥳 There is plenty of analytics and backlink monitoring tools out there. But some are too complex if you have simple needs, some others a bit costly. This is why I made Mentioned.app "idiot-proof". Also, I will try to keep the tool free for as long as I can, at least its basic plan. I love supporting Indie Hackers, if I can. How is Mentioned.app different from Google Alerts? Well, we track "URL" mentions rather than keywords. Also, we send you an alert in real "real-time" and give you access to a dashboard to monitor traffic for each single inbound link. How is Mentioned.app different from Google Analytics? Well, the two tools can't compare. Google Analytics is literally a "monster". As such, it needs to be learnt and mastered. Mentioned.app is super easy instead, and it does one thing only: it sends you an alert when your URL is posted somewhere and it's driving traffic. Disclaimer: the tool works great (although, I'd rather you telling me). However, for technical reasons (not depending from us), it can't track traffic from Social Media or from a source that masks your url. So, don't see this as a "Social Media Monitoring Tool - it's not. Well, enough I guess - give it a shot if you see use for it and let me know if you like it (or hate it) and what you believe I should change / add! Peace 🙏🏻
Friedrich Coen
Will check this out! Tagline sounds useful!
