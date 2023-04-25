Products
MentalOS - Notion Mood Journal

MentalOS - Notion Mood Journal

Understand yourself better with the MentalOS Notion Template

MentalOS is a daily mood log that can help you identify negative thought patterns, challenge them, and practice healthy coping mechanisms. Record your mood, identify triggers, and develop a better understanding of your own thoughts and behaviors.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Notion
 by
About this launch
Understand yourself better with the MentalOS Notion Template
0
reviews
0
followers
was hunted by
Colin Chadwick
in Health & Fitness, Notion. Made by
Colin Chadwick
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is MentalOS - Notion Mood Journal's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-