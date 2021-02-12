  1. Home
Mentalist

Manage all your lists in a single page

A personal tool to ease your mind and write down everything you need to remember, keep or do. In one single page you have access to every list you need for managing your life.
Thomas Skyttegaard Hansen
Maker
Product Enthusiast / Software Developer
Hi everyone! Thanks for hunting @kevin :). Just wanted to share a few words about Mentalist and why I made it. Mentalist is meant to work as your second brain or second memory, off-loading all the things or lists in your head and it should be simple, easy and effective. So the idea is to have everything in a single page and handle most use cases by flexibility in how each list is configured.
