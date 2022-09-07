Products
Mentalio AI Mood Journal
Ranked #14 for today
Mentalio AI Mood Journal
Smart mental support and emotions tracker in your phone
A mental support application designed to help people with depression, stress, and anxiety through clinically proven methods and techniques. Meet Guided Affirmations, Diary / Journal, Breathing exercises, Anxiety & Depression Tests, Statistics
Launched in
iOS
,
Tech
,
Lifestyle
by
Mentalio AI Mood Journal
Mindmesh
About this launch
Mentalio AI Mood Journal
Smart mental support and emotions tracker in your phone
Mentalio AI Mood Journal was hunted by
Mentalio AI Mood Journal
was hunted by
Vitali G
in
iOS
,
Tech
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Vitali G
,
Vadim Khadakou
,
julia kazlova
,
Angelika
and
Andrei Piatosin
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
Mentalio AI Mood Journal
is not rated yet. This is Mentalio AI Mood Journal's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
18
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#40
