Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mental Supply
Mental Supply

Mental Supply

Mental & emotional resilience resources for founders

Free
Embed
Building a startup is not just hard work, it can also take a toll on your mental and emotional wellbeing. Mental Supply is a collection of resources to help you navigate various emotional journeys and build the resilience you need to succeed.
Launched in Productivity, Meditation, Health by
Mental Supply
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience!
About this launch
Mental Supply
Mental SupplyMental & emotional resilience resources for founders
0
reviews
5
followers
Mental Supply by
Mental Supply
was hunted by
Boma Josiah
in Productivity, Meditation, Health. Made by
Boma Josiah
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Mental Supply
is not rated yet. This is Mental Supply's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-