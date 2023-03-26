Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Mental Supply
Mental Supply
Mental & emotional resilience resources for founders
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Building a startup is not just hard work, it can also take a toll on your mental and emotional wellbeing. Mental Supply is a collection of resources to help you navigate various emotional journeys and build the resilience you need to succeed.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Meditation
,
Health
by
Mental Supply
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience!
About this launch
Mental Supply
Mental & emotional resilience resources for founders
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Mental Supply by
Mental Supply
was hunted by
Boma Josiah
in
Productivity
,
Meditation
,
Health
. Made by
Boma Josiah
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Mental Supply
is not rated yet. This is Mental Supply's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report