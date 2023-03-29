Products
MENTAL MODELS WITH AI COACH
MENTAL MODELS WITH AI COACH
Say goodbye to unproductive thinking
Don't let your thoughts control you - take charge of your life with our Mental Models AI Coach. Learn and apply mental models to your unique scenarios and problems. No more confusing thought patterns, make sense of your problems.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Education
by
Mental Models with AI
About this launch
Mental Models with AI
Easily understand mental models with AI
MENTAL MODELS WITH AI COACH by
Mental Models with AI
was hunted by
@sameed_ahmad12
in
Productivity
,
Education
. Made by
@sameed_ahmad12
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Mental Models with AI
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 31st, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report