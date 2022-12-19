Products
Home
→
Product
→
Memory Gardens
Memory Gardens
Preserving your memories as an story for generations
Memory Gardens stores all your memories on decentralized storage, ensuring that your data remains intact. Preserving your memories and legacy as an engaging and interactive story for generations.
Launched in
Virtual Reality
,
SaaS
,
Web3
by
Memory Gardens
About this launch
Memory Gardens
Preserving your memories as an story for generations.
Memory Gardens by
Memory Gardens
was hunted by
Ben Peeri
in
Virtual Reality
,
SaaS
,
Web3
. Made by
Ben Peeri
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
Memory Gardens
is not rated yet. This is Memory Gardens's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#32
