Raza Habib
Maker
Hi all, Peter, Jordan and Raza here, the makers of Memorai. Memorai was born out of a hackathon project solving a problem that we've had ourselves for ages! It's a problem a lot of us have: we read a lot but often feel like we don't remember anywhere near as much as we'd like! Spaced repetition software makes remembering anything you want easy. It asks you questions at increasing intervals until something is in your longterm memory. Instead of trying to cram for an exam in a week, you spend 5 minutes spread across 3 months and learn effortlessly. The most popular spaced-repetition tool is Anki. **Anki has two big flaws:** 😴 Making questions and flashcards to learn is really slow and tedious 🙇♂️ It relies on your willpower to sit down everyday and do 10-15 minutes of question answering **We're fixing this with a chrome extension that enables you to learn anything you read** 1. You highlight a passage you want to remember 2. Our NLP models automatically generate questions and their answers 3. We add these flashcards to your Anki deck We'd love to get your feedback and hope you find it as usefull as we do! Raza, Jordan and Peter
