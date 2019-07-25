Log InSign up
Memonia

Automatic knowledge discovery and sharing for Slack

Memonia automatically finds and memorises useful Q&A and factual messages in your Slack channels. It provides automatic knowledge sharing as well, identifying common and repetitive questions and automatically finds appropriate answers or users who might help.
Supporting your onboarding process in SlackWith a tool for automatic knowledge sharing Slack gives you the advice to use channels, apps and integrations to welcome new employees, ensure high retention and give them the opportunity to become successful in their job: Use external applications, bots and integrations to automate welcoming and introduction messages, reminders and to send important documents to new employees.
Using automatic knowledge sharing in SlackVery flexible, to remote Work doesn't always happen at offices and many employees work on the go. Either they are travelling between business meetings or checking their email on the way from home to work, it is essential today being online and being in touch with your colleagues.
Good day, Product Hunt 👋 Abdulla and Alex is here, co-founders at Memonia. We've published here our product too and eagerly looking forward to hearing your feedback and questions. We've invested 10 months of our life making this product, training neural network models, testing them and retraining them again and again 😅 Not everything worked as we planned yet, and we still working hard to improve our knowledge discovery models for conversations 🔨 If it sounds interesting for you, you might also read our blog, where we described how you may use our product right now: https://medium.com/@memonia Here's how Memonia can help you with team knowledge management: ✔️ Automatically finds and memorises useful Question & Answer (Q&A) pairs and messages describing some facts in your channels; ✔️ Provides knowledge sharing, identifying common and repetitive questions and automatically finds appropriate answers using discovered knowledge; ✔️ Gives you a hint whom of your teammates might help to answer your questions. ✔️ Provides you simple tools to create and search knowledge yourself. ✔️ Makes a periodic digest to cheer up your most helpful teammates and support your team spirit. Pricing Try it for free. Supported languages English Feel free to ask us anything regarding our product and experience.
