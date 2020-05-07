Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alexander Bricken
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Alexander here, builder of Memoir with @alexander_wu and @ba_thien_tran. This is the first web app we've launched so we are very excited to share it with you! The goal of Memoir is to help you create flashcards easily. Ourselves, and other flashcard users spend a lot of time transferring notes into flashcards, so we wanted to make a system that allows you to do everything in one place. After logging in to your personal account, Memoir allows you to type or paste notes, use hotkeys to indicate prompts and answers, and then review your cards before exporting them in a .csv file to import into your flashcard system (e.g. Quizlet or Anki). We hope you like messing around with the product and we are more than happy to answer your questions and implement your feedback. Thanks all :)
Upvote (1)Share