Memo Bank

The bank built for SMEs and entrepreneurs

Memo Bank is the bank we wish we’d had by our side in our previous endeavors: a bank that values entrepreneurs, that understands them and is equipped to help them.
Memo Bank unveils its business bank, credit license and $22.5 million in new fundingMemo Bank wasn't always called Memo Bank. It originally started as Margo Bank and it has been flying under the radar for a few years. The French startup is now about to launch publicly and shared more details about what it is building. As the name suggests, Memo Bank is a bank.
