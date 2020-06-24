Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Memo Bank
Memo Bank
The bank built for SMEs and entrepreneurs
Fintech
get it
UPVOTE
2
Memo Bank is the bank we wish we’d had by our side in our previous endeavors: a bank that values entrepreneurs, that understands them and is equipped to help them.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
17 minutes ago
Memo Bank unveils its business bank, credit license and $22.5 million in new funding
Memo Bank wasn't always called Memo Bank. It originally started as Margo Bank and it has been flying under the radar for a few years. The French startup is now about to launch publicly and shared more details about what it is building. As the name suggests, Memo Bank is a bank.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send