3 Reviews
Burak Tokak
Hey everyone! I have been uploading my text based notes to Github one day, not to lose them, then the idea struck! After few months, and more than few cups of coffees. I finished making Memo App today, and would like to share it with you! Memo App is a plain note taking app, that syncs your sheets with your own Github gists. 🎈 - You can use it on browser, or download the desktop app. - Use it offline save your changes, push these changes later when you are online. - Get insights into every line; like write-good, image and link previews, conversions, calculations and more to come. - Drop down your text files to import or export your files in markdown with one click! - And it is open source! What you shouldn't expect from Memo App? 🤷♂️ - It is plain, really plain, no different font sizes, no italic, not even bold. It is not designed to be a rich editor. - Not targeted towards average user. You need to login with GitHub and you "push" your changes, or "pull" them like a version control system. - It is still in beta, so be aware of data loss (even though you can see your revisions) and basic bugs that might irritate you! I have been using Memo App myself for the last month, and it is a great way to collect your thoughts, ideas. Write down important things you would like to visit later. Please share your feedback to help me make it better, It is also open source. You can find the repo link on the website. https://usememo.com
Simple, basic and live saver app. Everything is looks simple. First you start using memo it can be look complex. But don't worry. U learn almost everything in 5 mins. Give a chance to memo, cuz it deserves
