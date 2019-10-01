Discussion
Luca Jacaruso
Maker
Hi Everyone! Thanks for checking out Memento. Skim-reading the news is so common these days. I'm just as guilty of half-reading articles as anyone, and one can't be blamed for it amidst our increasingly fast-paced lifestyles. With Memento I aim to create a resource for people who have ruthless schedules but still care about current events and want to know/remember what's happening in the world for discussions, professional reasons, or simply remaining a well-informed citizen. General news will always be free with Memento. Our subscribers have additional access to many categories including Politics, Tech, Health, Science, Business, and counting! Thanks for taking a minute to look at Memento. I'm excited to hear your feedback! Luca
