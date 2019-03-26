MEMEBOX is a search engine for memes that sources all memes directly from Twitter, using the Twitter API.
Another way to think of us is an alternate version of Twitter search that only returns the most popular tweets.
Jacob Catalano
Hey Product Hunt! We made MEMEBOX because we noticed two main trends: 1. There are a lot of memes! Memes have become more than just Scumbag Steve and Bad Luck Brian - thousands of new memes appear every day, making it impossible for anyone to keep track of them all. 2. People are using memes to communicate and express themselves and to properly do that you must be able to find the appropriate meme. Given those two trends, these are the three major use cases we see for MEMEBOX: 1. Finding content to share to Snapchat/Instagram stories 2. Finding content to share in group chats 3. Flirting! We also see one other minor use case and that is to help meme accounts find content to repost. They have been our main early adopters and personally, I use MEMEBOX to source the vast majority of content for @trendyflavor, which is a small Instagram meme account I run. We would love to integrate MEMEBOX into other apps, so if you have any ideas please reach out via Twitter or email (jacob@memebox.lol) Cheers, Jacob
