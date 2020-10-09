discussion
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I'm Whit, an indie maker, a product lover and a huge Product Hunt fan ❤️. Thank you for checking out Meme University. The idea 💡 for Meme University came from looking at Pomp's tweet above and was inspired by Austen's Lambda School. In the short-term, we created a book to help get you started in you "Meme Journey". Ash & I build this for BadUnicorn.vc which is a product newsletter that drops funny(sometimes bad) products every other week! Subscibe at BadUnicorn.vc for more! Meme University was built without any code. I have to thank @5harath the most! He is an incredible maker and we are so grateful that he is hunting us today. I can't thank you enough Sharath. 🙏 Thank you for checking out Meme University and I hope I can add value to the community in a positive way. I'd love to know your thoughts and feedback on MU. I am so grateful you all took the time the check out our project. ❤️🙏
Dru Riley
Trends.vc
@5harath @whit_anderson Another 🔥 drop from the SNL for Startups
Alex Pethick
In a tech world full of often boring and iterative products, there can never be enough Bad Unicorn projects! Unique, fun, and plain hilarious. Keep up this insane launch schedule @whit_anderson + @modernafflatus.
Whit Anderson
@modernafflatus @alexlpethick Thanks Alex! It was super fun to build. Ash was the genius behind this build out! There's so much nuance with memes - far more than I thought!
KP
Maker, writer and product nerd
One of the most fun, refreshing and original initiatives in tech/startups. With BadUnicorn, Whit & Ash are building the equivalent of SNL for startups and it’s coming along nicely. I love the copywriting, the seriously (non-serious) bad ideas, the light-hearted nature of the creators and the intention to bring a smile on people’s faces. This is the year for something like this! Learned a thing or two about the memes (which I’m terrible at!) so thanks for bringing me up to speed to the 2020 internet culture ;)
Whit Anderson
@thisiskp_ "SNL for startups" is what we're living on! Hope we can live up and make tons more funny products. Thanks KP! You inspire us.
Pierre TillementCo-founder @ Hello Tyro 🚀
Take me to school!
Whit Anderson
@pierre_tillement1 Class is in session!
