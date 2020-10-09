  1. Home
  2.  → Meme University

Meme University

Teaching the most valuable form of internet currency..memes!

From the makers at Bad Unicorn, we bring you Meme University! We believe the most valuable form of internet currency are memes, so we're dropping the "Lambda School for Memes". First we're consolidating our curriculum of 50,000 hours of course material condensed in a 5 min eBook.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I'm Whit, an indie maker, a product lover and a huge Product Hunt fan ❤️. Thank you for checking out Meme University. The idea 💡 for Meme University came from looking at Pomp's tweet above and was inspired by Austen's Lambda School. In the short-term, we created a book to help get you started in you "Meme Journey". Ash & I build this for BadUnicorn.vc which is a product newsletter that drops funny(sometimes bad) products every other week! Subscibe at BadUnicorn.vc for more! Meme University was built without any code. I have to thank @5harath the most! He is an incredible maker and we are so grateful that he is hunting us today. I can't thank you enough Sharath. 🙏 Thank you for checking out Meme University and I hope I can add value to the community in a positive way. I'd love to know your thoughts and feedback on MU. I am so grateful you all took the time the check out our project. ❤️🙏
Upvote (5)
Share
Dru Riley
Trends.vc
@5harath @whit_anderson Another 🔥 drop from the SNL for Startups
Upvote
Share
Alex Pethick
In a tech world full of often boring and iterative products, there can never be enough Bad Unicorn projects! Unique, fun, and plain hilarious. Keep up this insane launch schedule @whit_anderson + @modernafflatus.
Upvote (2)
Share
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
@modernafflatus @alexlpethick Thanks Alex! It was super fun to build. Ash was the genius behind this build out! There's so much nuance with memes - far more than I thought!
Upvote
Share
KP
Maker, writer and product nerd
One of the most fun, refreshing and original initiatives in tech/startups. With BadUnicorn, Whit & Ash are building the equivalent of SNL for startups and it’s coming along nicely. I love the copywriting, the seriously (non-serious) bad ideas, the light-hearted nature of the creators and the intention to bring a smile on people’s faces. This is the year for something like this! Learned a thing or two about the memes (which I’m terrible at!) so thanks for bringing me up to speed to the 2020 internet culture ;)
Upvote (2)
Share
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
@thisiskp_ "SNL for startups" is what we're living on! Hope we can live up and make tons more funny products. Thanks KP! You inspire us.
Upvote
Share
Pierre TillementCo-founder @ Hello Tyro 🚀
Take me to school!
Upvote (1)
Share
Whit Anderson
Maker
Early maker w/ lots to learn
@pierre_tillement1 Class is in session!
Upvote
Share