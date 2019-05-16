Meme Factory
A marketplace To buy, sell & collect rare dank memes
#5 Product of the DayToday
Meme Factory is a platform for the creation, issuance, and exchange of provably rare digital collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain. These memes exist indefinitely on the blockchain, giving a
strong incentive to create and collect as many as possible.
strong incentive to create and collect as many as possible.
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Gives a strong use case for blockchain and cryptocurrency and combines art and memes.
The user experience of Ethereum is rapidly improving, but still may be cumbersome to the outsider.
First of it's kind digital collectibles marketplace build onto Ethereum.Jesse Leimgruber has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jesse LeimgruberHunter@jesserank · CEO @ NeoReach, Stanford
I've followed this project since its inception, and have been anxiously anticipating the release of this project. As a digital collectibles marketplace build on a blockchain, it's going to be fascinating to watch the proliferation of digital art and memes and see what it becomes.
Upvote Share·