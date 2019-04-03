Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Meme exchange

Meme exchange

An actual meme-trading exchange

get it
#3 Product of the DayToday
Nope, it's not a joke. You really can trade memes here.
To give you this opportunity we calculate a composite meme-index. Heard of S&P500 or Dow Jones? The idea is the same — except the index is composed of Memes rather than Apple and Google share prices.
Around the web
Как заработать Bitcoin на мемах. OnederX выпустит такие фьючерсы :: РБК.КриптоПлатформа деривативов OnederX начнет торговлю мемами, сообщили представители биржи "РБК-Крипто". Разработчики компании создали алгоритм, который отражает активность в различных тематических сообществах. Компания выпустит беспоставочный фьючерс, позволяющий зарабатывать биткоины. Ранее было несколько попыток запуска проектов с котировками мемов, в том числе субкультура портала Reddit MemeEconomy, в рамках которой они рассматриваются как рыночный актив.
РБК
Мемы выводят на криптовалютную биржуOnederx разработала алгоритм, который оценивает активность в мем-сообществах, а затем позволяет зарабатывать на этом биткоины. В прошлом году биржа создала самый популярный инструмент в криптомире. Разработчики биржи криптовалютных деривативов Onederx создали алгоритм для оценки активности в мем-сообществах, которая выражается в виде композитного индекса.
Incrussia
OnederX the first one to launch a meme-based trading indexWhat you are about to read is not a joke. We want to give our users an opportunity to trade in memes. To do that, we are going to calculate our own composite index of memes. Have you heard about S&P...
MediumOnederX
Reviews
Donkey Don
Alexey Novoselov
 
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Donkey Don
    Donkey Don
    Pros: 

    + Fun idea & landing
    + User friendly trading screen
    + Real BTC trading

    Cons: 

    - Spread is rather big right now
    - Index calculations are pretty difficult to understand

    Hello from /r/memeeconomy community

    Donkey Don has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
  • Alexey Novoselov
    Alexey Novoselov
    Pros: 

    Very nice idea to build index from something directly measurable in the internet.

    Cons: 

    Not much trading activity yet.

    I've managed to earn some BTC here already! There is also a BTC/USD futures trading platform on site – can fix profit from memes in USD.

    Alexey Novoselov has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Georgy Che
Georgy Che
Makers
Alexander
Alexander
Georgy Che
Georgy Che
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Georgy Che
Georgy CheMaker@georgy_che · memes.onederx.com
Hey guys. Inspired by r/memeconomy
Upvote ·