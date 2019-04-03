Meme exchange
An actual meme-trading exchange
Nope, it's not a joke. You really can trade memes here.
To give you this opportunity we calculate a composite meme-index. Heard of S&P500 or Dow Jones? The idea is the same — except the index is composed of Memes rather than Apple and Google share prices.
Reviews
- Pros:
+ Fun idea & landing
+ User friendly trading screen
+ Real BTC tradingCons:
- Spread is rather big right now
- Index calculations are pretty difficult to understand
Hello from /r/memeeconomy communityDonkey Don has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Very nice idea to build index from something directly measurable in the internet.Cons:
Not much trading activity yet.
I've managed to earn some BTC here already! There is also a BTC/USD futures trading platform on site – can fix profit from memes in USD.Alexey Novoselov has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Georgy CheMaker@georgy_che · memes.onederx.com
Hey guys. Inspired by r/memeconomy
