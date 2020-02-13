Deals
Meme 2020
A meme campaign for all candidates.
There’s been a lot of press recently about Mike Bloomberg using memes to promote his campaign. We have access to these same pages and an advertising platform to promote through them. So, why not equip all candidates with memes?
Michael Bloomberg's Campaign Suddenly Drops Memes Everywhere
A campaign of sponsored content for the candidate flourished suddenly on Instagram. A new outfit, called Meme 2020, is behind it. Mike Bloomberg has contracted some of the biggest meme-makers on the internet to post sponsored content on Instagram promoting his presidential campaign.
Stephen T. Johnson
Don’t let your memes be dreams. 🇺🇸
