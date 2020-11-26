Membership Management by Omnify
Membership Management & Reservation Platform for communities
kabandi saikia
Maker
Co-founder @ getomnify
Thank you @kevin for hunting us 🙌 Hey folks, I'm Kabandi, the co-founder and COO of Omnify. Omnify is a Booking Automation platform for communities, and we're very excited to launch our new feature- Membership Management. 🚀 Here's what we're releasing: We have changed how traditional Membership Management Softwares work by launching the simplest, easy-to-use Membership Management out there. It's beautifully integrated with our other features like classes, class packs, appointments, events & facility rentals- making operations seamless and automated! With this, communities such as HOAs, Recreational Centers, Gyms/Studios, Yoga/Pilates & Sports can easily acquire, manage, and automate their end-to-end membership flow. We didn't just stop there- We've also launched our brand new check-ins feature for visitors and members to easily track attendees and integrated it with Advanced Liability Waivers and COVID-19 Declaration Form. 💪 We'll be around all day answering questions about Omnify, our features, and how we can safely help you re-open your facility. We'd love to hear what you think! 💜
