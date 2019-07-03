Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Mem Place

Mem Place

Leave notes around your space to help jog your memory later

Memplace is an AR iPhone app for leaving short notes around your space based on the “Memory Palace Technique”. Spatially organize things to help jog your memory later.
Reviews
Discussion
Andrew Johnson
Andrew Johnson
Maker
Hey all, would love feedback! Send me your thoughts on Twitter / Instagram at @Aetherpoint.
UpvoteShare