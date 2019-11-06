Log InSign up
Melody Nest

Freelance marketplace for the music industry

Melody Nest is a freelance marketplace that connects musicians and music producers to graphic designers, vocalists, instrumentalists, audio engineers, and more to provide a one stop shop for musicians of all types to build their career.
Nick Voorhees
Nick Voorhees
Maker
Anyone out there in the music industry? I would love to connect, even for a quick chat about whatever it is you might be doing!
