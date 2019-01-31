MelodiQ helps you to learn and play your favorite songs on guitar with your own AI music teacher!
The app will listen to your playing and provide instant feedback on the accuracy
Great For BEGINNERS and ADVANCED PLAYERS:
• Real-time feedback on how accurate you play
• 400+ guitar songs tailored to your level
• Bespoke backing tracks
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Sergey ShelegMaker@new_user_feaf015fc3 · Growth Hacker
Hi Hunters 👋 We are the creators of the MelodiQ app! Our company Ultimate Guitar - service number 1 in the world of guitarists 🎸 Our big goal is to create a billion musicians all over the world, and to fulfill this metric we will launch an application that will teach anyone to play the guitar, even the one who first picked up the guitar 🔥 The application gives you the opportunity to take interactive courses in learning to play the guitar, play your favorite songs and get real time feedback on how accurate you play. Our intelligent guitar recognition technology determines which notes or chords were played correctly and finds problems with the rhythm 🥁 We plan to improve the product, add new lessons, implement support for the recognition of other musical instruments. How It Works: • Find a quiet place and put on your headphones • Choose a song and start playing • The app will listen to your playing and provide instant feedback on the accuracy • Play as best as possible to get the maximum score Compatible devices: • iRig, iRig 2, iRig HD, iRig HD 2, iRig Pro • Ampkit Link • Apogee JAM, Line 6 Mobile In, Line 6 SonicPort, iRiffPort, Alesis IO Dock • Rocksmith cable (with Apple camera adapter only) The application can be downloaded for free, check the App Store link 👉 We will be happy to hear feedback or your suggestions, thanks! Best Regards, Sergey Sheleg MelodiQ owner Ultimate-Guitar.com
Upvote (3)Share·
Savelii Kovalenko@savelii · Marketing Manager, CleverPumpkin
Looks amazing! Thanks a lot for sharing. I hope 2019 is going to be the year I'll start my friendship with a guitar 🎸
Upvote (1)Share·
Sergey ShelegMaker@new_user_feaf015fc3 · Growth Hacker
@savelii Thanks for the feedback! 🔥 We will release new version this February, in which the training route will be adjusted to the user level. This will allow to improve the quality of lessons many times and it will be much more interesting to learn! I wish you great success in learning guitar, Rock on! 🤘
Upvote Share·
Hovo Evans@hovo_evans · tech geek and trendy stuff lover
Great app!
Upvote Share·
Vardan Karapetyan@vardankarapetyan · growth hacker and messenger bots expert
I'll definitely give it a try!
Upvote Share·