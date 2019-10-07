Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Omid Aryan
Maker
Melodia is a smarter music app. It does away with the traditional concept of playlists and stations; instead, Melodia offers one “smart radio” that’s personalized to your unique taste and every moment. With its state-of-the-art machine learning and AI algorithms, Melodia learns from your listening patterns to dynamically curate your music flow. Just open the app and Melodia will start playing your moment’s music! Open any of our competitors’ apps, and you’re bombarded with a plethora of playlists and stations to choose from. Overwhelmed by all the options, you end up constantly shuffle playing the same playlists and listening to the same stations, skipping song after song trying to find your right groove. Melodia takes out all the complexities of today’s music apps. It provides a smart yet simple platform that satisfies what the main objective of every music app should be: to play the music that feels right.
UpvoteShare