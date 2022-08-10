Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Mellow
See Mellow’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Mellow
Ranked #15 for today
Mellow
Connect your eCommerce store to your Google Sheets™
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Mellow connects your Google Sheets™ inventory spreadsheet to your sales channels and accounting software, automatically keeping your spreadsheet in-sync, so you don't have to.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
by
Mellow
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
Mellow
A platform for businesses and suppliers to work together
2
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Mellow by
Mellow
was hunted by
Tal Hoffman
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Tal Hoffman
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Mellow
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on January 31st, 2022.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#112
Report