melies: for cinephiles
melies: for cinephiles
Discover new auteurs and create watchlists easily
Quentin Tarantino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ruben Östlund, or Andrei Tarkovsky. There are too many talented directors around to discover their filmographies. As a cinema lover, I designed this app and decided to share it with other cinephiles.
Launched in
Art
Movies
melies: for cinephiles
About this launch
melies: for cinephiles
discover new auteurs and create watchlists easily
melies: for cinephiles by
melies: for cinephiles
Furkan Başaran
Art
Movies
Furkan Başaran
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
melies: for cinephiles
is not rated yet. This is melies: for cinephiles's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
5
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#145
