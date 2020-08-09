Discussion
Hi Product Hunt community 👋, First, I'd like to thank @gideon_tay for hunting us! Travels are a great way to explore the world and embrace other cultures. Today, more than ever before, travelers are seeking authentic experiences. Meli helps voyageurs to "Shazam" any monument and explore freely their destination while learning on the spot. With Meli, you can: 🎧 Scan, Listen, Learn: SCAN any monument around the world to uncover and LISTEN to its story. You can now LEARN on the spot! 🎫 Skip the line: Get skip the line tickets directly in the app to explore the monument of your interest. 🌍 Track & Inspire: Keep track of all visited cities and monuments in one place. Share your travel experiences with your friends and family, to inspire their futur trips. Meli is a free application. We officially launched two weeks ago 🚀 I'm Mehdi, co-founder and Dev of Meli. I've been spending the past year developing the app. Passionate about Travel and Cultural heritage, my goal was to build an application that helps travelers to unveil monuments' history and secrets in one click. I'd be glad to hear your feedback on the app since Product Hunt community has always been of great help for my past projects! Hope you will enjoy using Meli and we can't wait to hear what you think about it. Thanks a lot! Mehdi
