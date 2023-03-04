Products
Melany AI
Ranked #14 for today
Melany AI
Your free personal fitness and nutritionist coach
Melany is an AI chat-based personal fitness and nutritionist coach. You can talk to Melany anytime for free without signup on your desktop or mobile.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Melany AI
About this launch
Melany AI
Your free personal fitness and nutritionist coach
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Melany AI by
Melany AI
was hunted by
Julian Renard
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Julian Renard
and
Pleng Lively
. Featured on March 5th, 2023.
Melany AI
is not rated yet. This is Melany AI's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#352
