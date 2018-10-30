Megabiz is a cloud-based video marketing platform offering an exclusive roster of famous celebrities. In a few clicks, create brilliant videos with famous celebrities presenting you and your best customer reviews to the world - and then auto post them to your social media and engage your audience - every month!
Reviews
- Pros:
It makes creating high end promo video's so simple, not to mention the celeb endorsement amazing!Cons:
Would be good if there was a larger range of celebrities to put in the endorsement videos.
I love how this SaaS makes this kind of influencer marketing attainable for all types and size of business. We know WoM and advocacy are powerful marketing strategies and this tool just makes it a snap!Ian Naylor has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Celebrities to promote your business!Cons:
Would be great to be able to choose the celebs
Great idea - eager to see how this developsNabeena M has used this product for one day.