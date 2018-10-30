Log InSign up
Megabiz

Personalized, celebrity video marketing simplified

Megabiz is a cloud-based video marketing platform offering an exclusive roster of famous celebrities. In a few clicks, create brilliant videos with famous celebrities presenting you and your best customer reviews to the world - and then auto post them to your social media and engage your audience - every month!

    Ian Naylor
    It makes creating high end promo video's so simple, not to mention the celeb endorsement amazing!

    Would be good if there was a larger range of celebrities to put in the endorsement videos.

    I love how this SaaS makes this kind of influencer marketing attainable for all types and size of business. We know WoM and advocacy are powerful marketing strategies and this tool just makes it a snap!

    Ian Naylor has used this product for one day.
    Nabeena M Marketing for AppInstitute & Soulscape
    Celebrities to promote your business!

    Would be great to be able to choose the celebs

    Great idea - eager to see how this develops

    Nabeena M has used this product for one day.
Susan Miner
Susan MinerMaker@susan_miner · Model, Counselor, Speaker & Author
Hi Product Hunt Community! I'm so excited to share this new venture and my first launch with you. Megabiz is a simple to use platform allowing anyone to create a celebrity endorsed marketing video for their business with a personalised review and branding options. We'll be adding a new celebrity every month, auto creating your new video and automatically posting to your selected social channels, automating the process so you don't have to. I'd love to hear your feedback and any suggestion on how we can improve or grow the product. With love, Susan. Thanks to @chrismessina for the hunt.
Soulscape@tosoulscape · Soulscape
Are there examples of the finished video?
Susan Miner Maker Model, Counselor, Speaker & Author
@tosoulscape yes, you can preview a sample here:
- would love to hear your thoughts!
Izaak Crook@izaakcrook
This is a really fun idea - would love to see some British celebs on here in the future!
Susan Miner Maker Model, Counselor, Speaker & Author
@izaakcrook Hello Izaak. We would love to increase our range of celebrities in the future. At the moment we're focused mainly on US celebrities, but you never know! Watch this space.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Interesting idea! It must have been an interesting journey trying to connect celebrities to this app?
Susan Miner Maker Model, Counselor, Speaker & Author
@aaronoleary We think so too. If huge brands can use celebrities to endorse their business and products, then why not the small businesses too? It's not the easiest job trying to hunt down celebs, but we have a great network and a great team making it happen. 😉
Ian NaylorPro@ian_naylor
How often do the celebs change?
Susan Miner Maker Model, Counselor, Speaker & Author
@ian_naylor Once a month Ian.
Ian NaylorPro@ian_naylor
Thanks @susan_miner I see some real synergies with this and our own small business customer base. Do you have an affiliate or agency option?
Susan Miner Maker Model, Counselor, Speaker & Author
@ian_naylor Hi Ian. Yes that's actually part of a future launch. We have an agency plan that will allow users to create promo videos that can be used to send to clients. Agents can then earn a commission from each sign up. Does that sound like something you'd be interested in?
