Megabase
Ranked #12 for today
Megabase
A flexible online database for business teams
Megabase is a flexible, online database for teams to power their work. Keep track of the things that matter with this drag-and-drop database builder.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
SaaS
by
Megabase
About this launch
Megabase
A flexible online database for business teams
Megabase by
Megabase
was hunted by
Michael Skelly
in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
SaaS
. Made by
Michael Skelly
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Megabase
is not rated yet. This is Megabase's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
8
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#100
