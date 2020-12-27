Mega Forms
Drag & drop, easy-to-use form builder for WordPress.
Ali Khallad
Maker
It been a really long journey, but a wonderful one. I was finally able to complete Mega Forms after starting it 2 years ago, there were many times where I was going to give up on it, but luckily I didn't. Today I'm more than happy to introduce Mega Forms, a free drag and drop forms builder plugin for WordPress. It comes with a very intuitive UI and ton of features: - Intuitive user interface - Drag & drop form builder - Optimized for speed & performance - Ton of free field types ( text, select, radio, checkboxes and more ) - Regular updates & dedicated support - Fully responsive & mobile friendly - Unlimited forms & form submission - Export and import forms - Customizable templates - Full control ( styles, email templates, field templates and more ) - Developer friendly That's not all. We're currently working on building a documentation and resources page + a Pro version with even more features. My goal was to make creating forms, sending notifications and managing entries on WordPress easier than ever. Again we've just started, we have a long list of features coming soon and we'll be making this plugin even more awesome. Thank you
