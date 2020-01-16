Discussion
Sarvasv Kulpati
Maker
Hey Everyone 👋! As an intern at pioneer.app, I need to get on calls with people from many different timezones ⏰. Figuring out a time when we're free is way too much of a hassle, so I created MeetWhen to make it easier. This project was made in a week, so I've kept everything as simple as possible. I shipped something that's definitely not perfect to stick to actually shipping this year. If you find any bugs, please hmu! Thanks for checking it out 🚀🚀!
