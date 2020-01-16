  1. Home
MeetWhen

Figure out meeting times across timezones without the hassle

MeetWhen allows you to figure out meeting times easily, even across timezones!
Just select your timezone and timeslots, share the link, and see which slots are available for everyone. No account required.
Discussion
Sarvasv Kulpati
Maker
Hey Everyone 👋! As an intern at pioneer.app, I need to get on calls with people from many different timezones ⏰. Figuring out a time when we're free is way too much of a hassle, so I created MeetWhen to make it easier. This project was made in a week, so I've kept everything as simple as possible. I shipped something that's definitely not perfect to stick to actually shipping this year. If you find any bugs, please hmu! Thanks for checking it out 🚀🚀!
