  1. Home
  2.  → Meetup Online

Meetup Online

Meet people online like you would in a physical meetup

👥 Meet people online like you would to in a physical meetup
🔗 Redirect your meetup guests to your room on meetup-online.com
👀 See all the participants connections in real-time
🖐 Click connect to join a group call to chat with up to 2 other persons
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Mathias GILSON
Mathias GILSON
Maker
Hello Product Hunters ! 🖐 As we are all stuck inside it's now time to organize meetups online 🤘 But unfortunately there is no tools at the moment to properly connect with people online without being 30+ on the same Zoom call and that's a nightmare 🤯 So I made a landing page for meetup-online.com, a simple way to have a dedicated room for your online meetups where you can see the participants connections in real-time and simply jump from one group call to another. Only 3 people max can be on the same call to optimize the latency and give you a chance to actually meet people 😁 Enter your email on the landing page and get an invite to the first online meetup ! 😉
UpvoteShare