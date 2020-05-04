Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mathias GILSON
Maker
Hello Product Hunters ! 🖐 As we are all stuck inside it's now time to organize meetups online 🤘 But unfortunately there is no tools at the moment to properly connect with people online without being 30+ on the same Zoom call and that's a nightmare 🤯 So I made a landing page for meetup-online.com, a simple way to have a dedicated room for your online meetups where you can see the participants connections in real-time and simply jump from one group call to another. Only 3 people max can be on the same call to optimize the latency and give you a chance to actually meet people 😁 Enter your email on the landing page and get an invite to the first online meetup ! 😉
UpvoteShare