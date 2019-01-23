MeetPoint is a location-based scheduling app, allowing you to set your schedule by simply dropping pins on the map. Schedules are automatically shared with your friends, and you can view each others' schedules and join events on each others' schedules.
Austin GaoMaker@austin_gao · iOS/Android App Developer
Hi, Product Hunters! I’m Austin, the founder of MeetPoint. We have been working on MeetPoint, a mobile app for iOS and Android, for quite a significant amount of time and I’m excited to be able to introduce the PH community to our product. 🎉 We have designed a simple, intuitive way to create your daily schedule. Unlike conventional calendars which simply list out your daily events, we map out all of your events & your friends’ events, keeping track of where you’re supposed to be (and you can see where your friends are going). You can add an event by tapping where you need to be on the map, add a few details, and your friends can join (I’ve found this useful for coordinating where I’m meeting friends, as well as our shared gym schedule). Everything is automatically saved and fetched from Firebase so you'll never have to hit that refresh button. MeetPoint is a free app, with no ads and no monetization now & in the foreseeable future. We’re actually still college students developing in our free time. As always, I look forward to hearing what you think of the application & your feedback is greatly, greatly appreciated. Sincerely, Austin Fun Fact: I introduced my entrepreneurship professor to an early version of this app 6 months ago and told him I only had 10 users at the time. The next day he put me on full blast — ridiculing me in front of the class for “not getting any traction” and getting involved with a “99 cent market”. Joke’s on him, this app’s free, so Professor *x*, keep your 99 cents ❤️ .
Cynthia K@cynthia_k
What’d you use to make the video? Doesn’t look like Adobe Premiere 😆
Austin GaoMaker@austin_gao · iOS/Android App Developer
@cynthia_k On my budget? iMovie 😢 . Struggles of a bootstrapped college kid 😅 . Let me know if you enjoy / dislike MeetPoint, cheers!
