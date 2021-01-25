discussion
Rafael Chiti
Maker
Have you found yourself playing the game of asking back and forth on WhatsApp or email to find a time that works for everyone. Or worse, doing time zones math. No login no setup, simply select the time that works for you and share the link.
How does this differ from traditional calendar apps like Calendly?
@welly_mulia hi 👋. Calendly is more of an entire scheduling system, also an awesome tool. The aim with Meetlo is to quickly identify matching slots between people that don't have such a setup. Without logins, heavy configuration or integrations. Thanks for reaching out 🤗 and let us know if we can help with any more questions.