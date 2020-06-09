Discussion
Tomas Budrys
Maker
Our team is based in Copenhagen, Denmark and for the past 4 years, we’ve been building one of the leading VR collaboration solutions in collaboration with Stanford University and a number of Fortune500 companies. We have now released MeetinVR Beta to everyone! Our goal is to eliminate unnecessary business travel, improve productivity and team cohesion for remote teams, and to help companies reach Sustainable Development Goals. Teams can host meetings that are hard or impossible to do using traditional video-conferencing tools. These include brainstorming and 3D mind-mapping sessions, presentations and reviews, focus groups - to name a few. Of course, it is also a great tool for daily, strategy and high-level planning meetings as well. We care deeply about our user’s experience so any feedback and suggestions are more than welcome. 🙏🏼 Feel free to drop a comment if you have any questions or recommendations! Let’s MeetinVR! ️❤️
