MeetingBar 3.0

Andrii Leitisus
Hey there Product Hunt! I started doing this project for myself a year ago and didn't even plan to launch it anywhere. The existing apps lacked the functionality I needed. At that time, the pandemic had just begun, and I started working from home. Online meetings have become one of my main work activities. So I rolled up my sleeves and started experimenting with Swift (originally, I'm a python engineer) to build what I needed. Initially, I was developing and using MeetingBar at the same time. If I'm missing something - boom - a few hours, and here it is. Then I shared it with colleagues to help them with meetings (thank @yarsanich, who became my first user). After receiving their feedback, I realized how helpful this app is for others. I didn't have any commercial goals, so I just pushed it on GitHub and posted it here. The effect of launching MeetingBar was just wow, although other apps launched during that time. I received a huge amount of feedback and thanks for the app. MeetingBar gathered a large community: 1.7K stars collected, 100 issues closed, 63 pull requests merged, and 19 people became contributors. Thank you all! The second version was not on the Product Hunt, so here are the main novelties from the first to the third versions: 🍏 Available on AppStore 📅 Multi-calendar support 🔔 Notifications. Get notified before event started and join it from notification. 🔖 Bookmarks. Save meeting links in bookmarks and join them from the menu ✨ Fully customizable appearance. On status bar and in menu. Make it totally yours. 🎛️ Advanced settings. Run AppleScript on joining event and add custom link parsers. 🧩 30+ new meeting services integrated ... and a big bunch of smaller improvements! Would love to hear your feedback, thanks!
I started using this a few weeks ago and it really makes life so much easier to be able to always see my next meeting with a glance, and join it with one click. For me it's especially handy because I'm logged into multiple Google accounts and most of my meetings are on ?authuser=1 which means most links to the meeting put me there with the wrong account (why Google?!), but this app takes care of that for me! ❤️
Congratulations with launch @leits ! I love MeetingBar and I'm glad to see a lot of improvements since the first version. MeetingBar is a free and open-source tool that just works! It does one thing perfectly. I'm always on time in my meetings thanks to MeetingBar. No subscriptions, no signup, no syncs, works 100% locally on your device. That's an awesome app!
This is a great idea! Do you have a windows or Linux version?